Kendall Jenner in a relationship with the ex-boyfriend of Jordyn Woods ? Here’s what he really is

This is the rumor that is talking to them for some time. Kendall Jenner would once again be in a relationship with a famous basketball player who is none other than Devin Booker, the ex-boyfriend of Jordyn Woods. The speculations have started to invade the social networks when the model and the NBA star have been seen both during a trip by car to Sedona in Arizona. It was not long more for that viewers imagine a budding romance. And yet, to believe the statements of someone close to the athlete Entertainment Tonightthey are simply long-time friends. “They are absolutely not in a couple and do not sleep together” he told the media.

But the revelations don’t stop there. According to the anonymous informant, Devin Booker is currently single and has a deep respect for Kendall Jenner, as a friend. Even the sound of a bell at the side of his ex-girlfriend Jordyn Woods, with which it is released in 2018. Despite their break-up, the athlete of 23 years is in no way to hurt him. “He really cares for her and would never do anything that would intentionally hurt her” said the source. That is clear. And for still more news on the clan, the most publicized of Calabasas, we offer you to get back on the biggest clashes of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner on their reality tv show KUWTK.