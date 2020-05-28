Kendall Jenner in an open relationship with Ben Simmons ? The surprising revelations

While Kendall Jenner sowed the doubt and suggested she is now in a relationship with an ex of Kourtney Kardashian, we all asked where is his relationship with his boyfriend the moment Ben Simmons. This questioning is all the more legitimate that the pretty brunette of 24 years old has been sighted in the company of Harry Styles, one of her former conquests to theafter-party of The Brit Awards in London. So, where actually are Ben and Kendall ? In reality, the basketball player and the model today would be in an open relationship and would, therefore, not exclusive as revealed a source to US Weekly : “They both love to have a relationship without ties”.

According to this source, the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Ben would be complicated to manage because of their schedules very busy : "They are working and who travel frequently and are not very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They really love and enjoy spending time with both"then insists on the fact that the duo is not "officially" together. In sum, the lovebirds agree to go elsewhere from time to time, and it suits them as well.