Kendall Jenner is committed against the Covid-19 !

Kendall Jenner has launched a collection of clothing to support the victims of Covid-19. She then unveiled her creations on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner continues to commit to the victims of the Covid-19. The star has created a new collection to collect donations. It tells you everything !

The stars are more numerous to invest against the crisis of the Covid-19. In fact, the celebrities do not hesitate to use their notoriety for the good cause. And some do not lack imagination !

Kendall Jenner has just surprised his fans on Instagram. The it-girl has decided to create a collection of clothing unpublished to come in aid to the most deprived.

Sister Kim explains in the caption : “Check out our online store. We give 100% of the profits the association Feeding America “.

The top reveals then an image with its goodies. Then, we can discover t-shirts or sweats to messages involved : “This shirt fed people “, “Stay at home “. We love it !

People have loved the initiative of Kendall Jenner. In fact, they are more 900 000 to like its publication. Amazing !

Kendall Jenner comes to the aid of victims of the Covid-19 !

But that’s not all ! The star had the right to hundreds of compliments on the part of its fans. “What a great idea ! “,“They are awesome, well done and thank you “, “You manage “,“It’s canon ! I want one “ can we thus read in the comments.

This is still a success for the beautiful Kendall Jenner ! In fact, the star was able to raise awareness among its fans. And his creations have won already a huge success.

This is not the first time that the young woman is committed against the Covid-19. Indeed, Kendall Jenner has also created a special operation with his brand of toothpaste.

The star is committed to send products care the nursing staff to american. Like what, Kendall used his celebrity status to the good cause. At MCE, we are fans ! And you ?

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner news – Kendall Jenner containment – Kendall Jenner Covid-19 – Kendall Jenner donations – Kendall Jenner fans kendall jenner instagram – kendall jenner brand