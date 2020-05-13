Kendall Jenner is gaga for her niece, Stormi !

In the Story of his account Instagram, Kendall Jenner has shared a video where she was completely gaga for her little niece, Stormi !

Kendall Jenner is the only one in the family Kardashian does not have a child. And the least we can say is that for the moment she doesn’t want them at all. Waiting for her turn, she enjoys her nieces. Stormi makes it completely gaga.

A few hours ago, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, has published a new video on his account Instagram that has made the buzz. In fact, fans were able to see that she learned the patience to his little girl, Stormi.

In this video, she asks Stormi to wait before eating the chocolates that she has filed before it. The sister of Kendall Jenner asked her daughter : “You have to wait for mom to come back” .

On the short video, Stormi patient, therefore, and looks at the tv, waiting for the return of her mom. But this is not all. She repeats several times, aloud, ” Patience, patience “. A moment’s adorable that has not failed to cracking his fans.

Kendall Jenner melts completely in front of a video of his little niece, Stormi

If she cracked the subscribers of Kylie, she also melts her aunt Kendall Jenner. In fact, this Wednesday, may 13, she reposted the video story of his account Instagram. His niece was made completely gaga.

In fact, she has posted several émojis with this video. If the candidate of reality tv really doesn’t want babies for the moment, she seems to love the children of his sisters. It is occupied moreover, as often as possible.

Despite his professional obligations, the beautiful brunette try to spend as much time as possible with her small family. Two years ago, it has had three new nieces at the same time : Stormi, True, and Chicago. She loves them more than anything !

