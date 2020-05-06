Kendall Jenner is launching a collection in solidarity to less than 35 euros

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many fashion players are using their notoriety to raise donations. This is notably the case of Kendall Jenner. The young 24 year old woman has just unveiled a collection of clothes with all profits of sales will be donated to Feeding America, a u.s. organization of food banks that feed millions of people impacted by the virus. Called “State Of Emergency” this capsule was carried out in collaboration with the creative collective Zaza World that the pretty brunette handles with his friend and DJ Daniel Chetrit. In the program : three t-shirts, a sweatshirt, a tote bag, a cap and a sticker. Parts to slogans, colourful and ultra-cool, like the style of Kendall Jenner. The small more ? This mini-collection of clothes is to be found on the website ZazaWorld.com less than 35 euros. This initiative joins the many other actions launched by the celebrities. Among them, one is reminded of the pot of the influenceuse Italian, Chiara Ferragni, who had managed to raise it in three days € 3.7 million to combat the coronavirus in Italy. In France, many brands multiply the creations together to help the people affected by this crisis but also to thank the staff of the hospital.