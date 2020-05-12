Kendall Jenner is not the kind of Ben Simmons !

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are they a couple ? It is rumored that eventually, the model would not be the kind of basketball player.

The two lovers are rarely shown together. Discreet as usual, the sister of Kylie Jenner does not state of his inner life.

And the player of the Philadelphia Sixers, either. Confined to his home in Los Angeles, the star of basketball who has recently filmed his kitchen during a Kitchen Tour is very discreet also.

Recently, the tabloids were interested in the past of Ben Simmons. And a detail suggests, then, that Kendall Jenner would not be to the taste of the sports…

Ben Simmons is not to the taste of Kendall Jenner

The u.s. site Elite Daily therefore put the hand on one of the ex of Ben Simmons. This last is none other than Dylan Gonzalez, a football player.

Their relationship was very brief and lasted only a few months in 2017. But that’s not all ! A few months after, the athlete is released with singer Tinashe.

A relationship that lasted until may of 2018. Date on which the athlete would be placed in a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Several media reports claim that Kendall Jenner would have stung Ben Simmons to Tinashe. A close source said: the basketball player would be a low for the singers.

Kendall Jenner is not a singer. Revealed in the show KUWTK, the young woman is, therefore, a model famous, so. On the social networks, internet users, therefore, have a hard time believing in their romance.

Photographed together several times, the couple would thus have, according to some tabloids, an open relationship. “They work, and frequently travel and are therefore not very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another “revealed a source Us Weekly.

