Kendall Jenner is single coveted, a famous youtubeur fall in love with it (PHOTO)

Since she separated from Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner relishes his celibacy. Recently, the top-model has even organized a burial of life of young girl to madness, to Hailey Baldwin, who is soon to be married to Justin Bieber. But if the model does not seem in a hurry to find the love, it does not leave indifferent men. To start with the youtubeur american Logan Paul, who completely cracked for her. Invited in Foodgodthe podcast Jonathan Cheban aka the best friend of Kim Kardashian, the young man did not hesitate to talk about her crush for the pretty brunette. “Is it that I have a chance with Kendall ? I’m not a great athlete but I am a boxer” he as well asked. What Jonathan Cheban replied cash : “I don’t think. And you know why ? I think that you are too eccentric, and Kendall is too quiet with people she is dating.”

According to the explanations of the BFF of Kim K in his radio show, Kendall Jenner does not support the behavior too expansive of a videographer and if they were brought out together : “You’d do something crazy like jump in a parachute from the Empire State Building and it would be a big no for it.” But Logan Paul has not disassembled, and replied : “When you me dating in real life, I am not the person that you see on the Internet. Maybe if I talk to him, well, we’ll see what happens. I am ready to have a relationship with a celebrity.” Kenny J will she go on a date with the star of Youtube ? It is a matter that we will monitor closely. In the rest of the news people, know that Lily-Rose Depp has mentioned his admiration for her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during a soft interview.