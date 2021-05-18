Kendall Jenner: Kylie Jenner fully validates her Tequila brand!

Young starlet Kylie Jenner is very proud of her sister Kendall Jenner’s Tequila brand! We’re telling you more.

Kylie Jenner is super proud sister Kendall Jenner for the launch of her Tequila brand!

KENDALL JENNER LAUNCHES HER BUSINESS

In the footsteps of her sisters, the pretty brunette decided to start her business. But unlike them, Kendall Jenner has chosen a completely different field!

Indeed, if Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have decided to position themselves in the world of cosmetics, the young woman has chosen a very different path! Kendall Jenner has launched her own brand of alcohol.

It produces Tequila, more precisely. Its brand exists in three types: Blanco, reposado, and enjoy.

Called Tequila 818, the young woman introduced her own new products. You should know that the choice of name is not trivial. This is the area code of Calabasas, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan lives.

According to the young woman, the production of her Tequila took a lot of work. From creation to marketing, the process lasted more than 4 years! That’s all it is.

4 years during which the pretty brunette knew how to keep her beautiful project secret. Indeed, the young woman played the mysterious to the end.

It was a nice surprise for her fans and Tequila fans to discover her new product. But the launch of her brand has caused some controversy.

Indeed, some immediately accused her of cultural appropriation! Others fear that agave workers have been exploited.

But all this quagmire, the young woman was able to count on the support of her loved ones! We’re telling you more.

KYLIE JENNER SUPPORTS HER SISTER

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a story to reveal her daily life, as usual. So the young woman decided to show in the photo, the pretty box of the brand of Tequila of Kendall Jenner.

We then discover two beautiful bottles of Tequila, Blanco, and Reposado. With this, the box also contains a cap with the brand logo: 818.

Finally, we also discover a shaker and what seems to look like small glasses of shots. All carefully presented in tree leaves and a wooden box where you can read the brand name.

“Best Tequila in the world. I can’t wait for everyone to taste it. Wrote Kylie Jenner. Suffice to say that Kendall Jenner was able to count on the support of her little sister to promote her new product.

In another story of the pretty model, we discover a kind of food truck totally furnished in the colors of her brand. It reads the name and logo 818.

In a final Story posted on Instagram, we understand that it is a small van to deliver Tequila boxes to customers! In fact, several starlets have already had the chance to taste it.

They even took the opportunity to unveil their packages on social media. In any case, they seem very satisfied! Case to follow.