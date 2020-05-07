Kendall Jenner launches t-shirts to combat the epidemic of covid-19… And they are less than 35 euros

Fashion, jewellery, cosmetics or celebrities… In this period of global health crisis, many players from various Industries are mobilizing in the fight against the Covid-19. In this month of may, this is none other than Kendall Jenner announcing the launch of a collection of solidarity via Instagram. In collaboration with the creative collective Zaza World it driver with the DJ Daniel Chetritthe capsule, dubbed “State Of Emergency” offers a cloakroom cool, accessible and (mostly) supportive.

T-shirt of the capsule Zaza World x Kendall Jenner © Courtesy of Zaza World x Kendall Jenner

T-shirt of the capsule Zaza World x Kendall Jenner © Courtesy of Zaza World x Kendall Jenner

A purchase, a donation

The program ? Many of the basic re-interpreted to the sauce Jenner as the iconic white t-shirt on which some slogans (“This Shirt Feeds People”, “State Of Emergency”) and logos colorful printed on it. The capsule also offers a range of t-shirts and hoodies black the spirit is very Nineties, as well as caps, tote bags and a sticker. The more ? 100% of the profits of the sales will be donated to Feeding America, an american organization of 200 food banks that feeds more than 46 million people in the fragile impacted by the virus.

Cap of the capsule Zaza World x Kendall Jenner © Courtesy of Zaza World x Kendall Jenner

Hoodie capsule Zaza World x Kendall Jenner © Courtesy of Zaza World x Kendall Jenner

Tote bag of the capsule Zaza World x Kendall Jenner © Courtesy of Zaza World x Kendall Jenner

The parts of the capsule “Stage Of Emergency” of Kendall Jenner5 to $ 70, are to be found on https://shop.zazaworld.com/.

Also read on Vogue.fr

How Star Wars became the saga’s favorite fashion

Star Wars mania : 10 pieces inspired by the saga

The exhibition mode of the FIT Museum are available on YouTube