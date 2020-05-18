Kendall Jenner : live on Instagram with Hailey and Justin Bieber, proving to have been surprised by their torque

Confined for the past three weeks, the stars are more many to organize of direct on Instagram to make new friends and discuss their feelings about the situation in front of thousands of fans. Sunday, April 5, the spouse Biebercurrently confined to Canada, were loaned to the game with Kendall Jenner.

In the course of the conversation, and then as the little sister of Kim Kardashian kept saying how it was cute the couple formed by the Bieber, the performer of “Yummy”, she was asked whether she had seen come and their love story. “Honestly, no. I didn’t know but I was hoping for. Hailey is my best friend and it makes me really happy, ” replied the young woman, 24 years of age. What Justin Bieber replied by thanking him for his presence as a friend with his wife. “You have always been there, during the ups and downs. I know that you supported Hailey, ” said the singer.

Justin Bieber asks Kendall Jenner if she thought him and Hailey would get married pic.twitter.com/Heys1djiNI — Sluts in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 5, 2020

Since their meeting in 2012, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have always been very close, progressing both in the modeling world. Together, they have shared many important stages of the life of the one and the other.

By marrying into the greatest secretsafter only four months of relationship, in September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber had surprised everyone, Kendall Jenner included. A year later, when their second wedding ceremony, Hailey, and Justin Bieber had invited all their relatives. During the direct, Kendall Jenner is back on this second celebration, and said with humor that she was “particularly drunk” on this day, but that the wedding was ” magical “.