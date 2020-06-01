Kendall Jenner made a new bad buzz with its Pepsi !

The spot advertising Pepsi with Kendall Jenner featured continues to react more than ever ! In fact, the top model had a bad buzz!

While the demonstrations and anti-racist multiply in the United States… An old advertisement of Kendall Jenner with the Pepsi brand, emerged… MCE TV tells you more !

In 2017, Kendall Jenner had collaborated with the Pepsi brand, in the framework of an ad spot ! In fact, on the videoyou could see the young woman offering cans at police officers during event !

A scene considered to be unrealistic by the americans… In fact, the top model had then undergone a real bad buzz ! ” This Pepsi is so unrealistic. The protesters have been gassed the Dr Pepper “could you read the time on Twitter !

This week, the same ad spot Kendall Jenner has therefore reviewed the day ! In effect, internet users have once again made fun of Kendall and this ad completely utopian and far from reality !

Kendall Jenner becomes once again the laughing stock of the web

As of 2017, the people are let loose on Twitter ! In effect, these funds have still not buried the hatchet ! He didn’t know that Kendall Jenner has agreed to shoot this kind of advertising !

“Why Kendall is not going to distribute cans ? It is sure that it will change everything ! ” “Kendall is not going to be long to get out to distribute cans… Attention the racism is on the verge of disappearing thanks to Pepsi ! “

Or… “My god ! I discovered the pub ridiculous to Kendall Jenner ! So out of place ! As if that will get a more “friendly” with the police officer changed a few thing… She lives in a bubble, it is not possible to be so naive !” And we can read on Twitter !

Messages that have not always react to Kendall Jenner ! When this video came out, in 2017, the young woman did not respond to his attacks ! Case to follow !

