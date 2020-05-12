Kendall Jenner might not be On / Off type Fling Ben Simmons, based on his history of dating

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner have a relationship on-again, off-again. The two have not been terribly open about their history of encounters together, but there is an interesting aspect of the past of Simmons, which shows that Jenner may not be his usual type. Let us look more closely who is Simmons, his history with Jenner and the type of woman with whom he has been bound by the past. There are two in particular that have a distinct difference of Jenner.

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner | James Devaney / GC Images / .

The career of Ben Simmons in the NBA

Simmons is a guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. He was born in Australia and moved to the United States where he played basketball for university for the Tigers of Louisiana State University. After only one exceptional season in college, he immediately made the jump to the NBA. Simmons has played the leader, although he is unusually big for his position at 6’9 “and 240 pounds.

The 76ers have selected in the framework of their phase, “Trust the Process” when they have intentionally struggled to try to free up space and gain choice of last chance high, which led them to become the best players. It worked – with center Joel Embiid, Simmons has turned the Sixers into one of the best contenders of the NBA Eastern Conference. Although Simmons has struggled to shoot from long distances, it is quickly shown as one of the young playmakers of the most talented in the league.

The set of Simmons on the ground put it in the public eye is of considerable significance, since his popularity has only increased throughout his career. It didn’t take him long to get a girlfriend very famous.

The relationship of Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner

According to the New York Post, Jenner and Simmons would have encountered for the first time in may 2018. The two have been seen for the first time having dinner together at the Beverly Hills hotel the same month. Another source has reported that Simmons and Jenner had been spotted partying in Manhattan at a restaurant called Vandal. In February 2019, Jenner has appeared on Ellen where host Ellen DeGeneres asked him questions about his relationship. She confirmed that the two were, even if she was brash about it.

The other girlfriends of Ben Simmons

Although it seems that Simmons and Jenner may or not be an article, a look back on the past adventures of Simmons reveals that it may counteract one of its trends by coming out with Jenner. Elite Daily has provided an overview of some of the past relationships of Simmons, and the information was revealing.

A former girlfriend of Simmons was the former basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. Their relationship was brief, only extending only from June to November 2017. Currently, Gonzalez is a model, Instagram and a rapper. Simmons has also dated singer Tinashe from march to may 2018. The couple has been linked for the first time in February 2018 and the two have posted the same photo to one another via Instagram the following month. Simmons, who has since deleted the photo, posted the caption: “This is a penny that I can not pass.” Tinashe has sub-titled the same picture on his account with a simple smiling face. The rumors of the separation of the duo have coincided with rumors that Simmons went out with Jenner.

According to the history of the relationships of Simmons, it seems that it has a tendency to hang out with musicians. Although Jenner is most known for his reality tv show and her modeling, she has a bit of history in the music: she had a verse and a brief but hilarious song Lil Dicky / Chris Brown Freaky Friday. Therefore, if the main attraction to Simmons is for the musicians, Jenner should not be afraid: technically, it qualifies.