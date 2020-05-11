Kendall Jenner mocked by a famous rapper, the video is hilarious

If Kylie Jenner can boast of being a billionaire at just 22 years old, her sister Kendall has nothing to envy because it is part of the most popular models and better paid in Hollywood. In addition to parade on the most beautiful podium for the creators of the most talented and the most prestigious brands, the top-model travels the world with his career. From Paris to Milan via London and New York, the young woman is everywhere. And when it is not in the process of wear parts of haute couture, Kenny J spends time with his family. To start with one of his best mates, Tyler, The Creator. Follower of the second degree, the rapper misses with never a chance to make fun of her friend and it is still very funny. Elected man of the year 2019 by GQit was loaned to the game of questions and answers for the magazine. For this, the rapper has responded to the questions of her friends the stars.

Among them, Kendall Jenner he has thus requested to 1m30 from the video above : "You're the person more funny to spend time with and one of the people that I love the most. I just want to know when you go home at the end of the day, and you find yourself with yourself, how does it feel and what do you think ?" A question that has not failed to make people laugh the main concerned. "I'm going to sleep. I don't know how I feel, I go home, I watch tv and I go to bed or showering. I love Kendall but I don't know what she expected as an answer. 'Oh, it's like I could change the world and anww, the children.' No, I'm just me pieuter. She really thought she had said something crazy" he said, completely hilarious and sarcastic. That tough love.