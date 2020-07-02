Kendall Jenner most hated by internet users as their other sisters, find out why

If the editorial’ of melted, has revealed that Kendall Jenner is the least popular among her sisters, she is also the most hated. You may not know, but the best model is known to behave badly with his entourage. In any case, the internet users are many to compare his attitude to that of a diva capricious. In a thread posted in Redditmultiple users, on the other hand, is not ashamed of the swing, at which point the daughter of Kris Jenner was disconnected from reality. “I don’t understand why people think that Kendall has the feet on the ground, it is hyper malpolie with employees every day and she has no idea what it’s like to not be rich or famous” has especially entrusted to a subscriber.

The redditors were quickly given several reasons why Kendall Jenner it is the least beloved of the clan, the most publicized of The Angels. According to them, the star of the catwalk, it is simply undrinkable, arrogant, and takes itself too seriously. As a reminder, the young man had already been criticized by the best models which accused him of being too pretentious. Before that, she was a waitress who had revealed his attitude odious : the pretty brunette had thrown away the money of his addition to the face of the last. The controversy to tarnish their image. And, however, the main issue does not seem to worry about it. In other places, on the news of the people, know that Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been accused of not paying their suppliers and that have responded to the controversy.