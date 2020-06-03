Kendall Jenner new couple : brunch with Ben Simmons

It would appear that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are a couple. Sister Kardashian is 24 years old and his beautiful player in the NBA have been seen bruncher together, Sunday January 19, 2020 at a restaurant in New York. They had chosen the popular restaurant Bubby’s, which offers pancakes vegan to 23 dollars. Both sweatshirt black hoodies, they were almost in disguise, sitting at a table near the window.

Despite it all, photographers were doing the crane kick at the exit of the restaurant, where a car was waiting for them. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons might as well have decided to give a chance to their story. An event which comes to confirm the information E! News. As a reminder, the website claimed last December that the top model had made the trip to monitor the meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers to the Denver Nuggets, match won by the team of Ben.

“Kendall went to Philadelphia Thursday night to see Ben Simmons after her game in Boston. She returned to Manhattan on Friday morning for the work, and then she returned to Philadelphia to attend his match on Friday night. They are trying to be as discreet as possible for now“added a source. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons had broken in may 2019 after more than a year of relationship.

Between the Kardashian sisters and the NBA players, it is a love story. Khloé has welcomed the small True (1 year and a half) with Tristan Thompson, after having been married to Lamar Odom. Kim was married for 72 days to Kris Humphries. And Kendall had already been in a relationship with a certain Blake Griffin.