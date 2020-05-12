Kendall Jenner new couple ? The photos that sow the seeds of doubt

While Kendall Jenner has had recently more than complicit with A$AP Rocky and he was again close to him, it would seem that the model of 23 years has passed on to something else and has set his sights on another beautiful little kid. If Kendall is in general rather subtle side love and never has a tendency to show up with his conquests, it has this time been caught in the act of romantic rendezvous with a mannequin responding to the name of Fai Khadra. The young lovers were granted one night of two at the Bungalow in Santa Monica, a place very popular with the stars. If they wanted to go unnoticed, it is missed !

As the unveils the Daily MailFai Khadra is not totally unknown. Remember, he had already accompanied by Kendall Jenner at the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in September. The model had posted a picture of them together on his account Instagram with the legend : “We are not getting together, it is just my +1”. We do not believe really ! Isp and Kendall were also spotted at Wimbledon in London this year. In any case, this evening in a head-to-head suggests that they are probably more than friends. Only time will tell ! In the meantime other news crispy about them, check out with that of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie or Kendall, you will hear the least.