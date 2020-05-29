Kendall Jenner nostalgic for his shoot with Cara Delevingne !

Kendall Jenner finds herself confined to her home for several weeks. The starlet has unveiled a beautiful shot of her with Cara Delevingne.

Kendall Jenner had to leave aside all of its projects. The model feels somewhat nostalgic for his shoot with Cara Delevingne.

For more than two months, the Covid-19 is a rage everywhere in the world. The United States are particularly affected and people should limit their movement.

As well, Kendall Jenner finds herself confined to her home for several weeks. The star has taken his distance with his family in order not to spread the virus. However, it has mostly had to set aside his projects.

Kendall was always a job to be time well loaded as she poses for numerous brands. Nevertheless, the containment allows him to rest a little and she does not hesitate to take care of it.

Thus, in recent weeks, Kendall Jenner has spent a lot of time behind the stoves and she found a new passion. Nevertheless, it seems that the modeling lacks a lot.

Kendall Jenner sexy with Cara Delevingne !

Because of the Covid-19, Kendall Jenner does more shows and it does in magazines. Even worse, she can no longer see his friends. Thus, the star feels somewhat nostalgic and she has shared a very beautiful picture.

Thursday, may 28, Kendall appeared with Cara Delevingne in the Story Instagram. The two stars posed together for the brand Versace and they are gorgeous. On the photo, mannequins wear short shorts and they show their gorgeous legs.

So far, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner are unrecognizable in the photo. In effect, the two stars wear wigs-blonde and they are identical. Thus, one could almost think that they are twin sisters on the picture.

In any case, the sister of Kylie Jenner the class about the picture and she seems very comfortable alongside Cara Delevingne. There is no doubt that the two stars will be found soon for a next photo shoot !

