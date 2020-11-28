Kendall Jenner opens up about her battle for mental health this year

The supermodel has admitted that this year has been challenging and has had to struggle with her mind.

Kendall Jenner spoke candidly about mental health issues in what has truly been a challenging year for everyone.

On Thanksgiving 2020, the supermodel taught her fans important life lessons from her personal experiences.

“In this last year it has been difficult for me to keep my spirits up at times, and I have struggled a bit with my mind. What helps me get through it is gratitude! Thank you today for what you have! Send love, ”Kendall wrote to her 30 million followers.

in this past year i’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. what gets me through it is gratitude! be thankful today for what you have! sending love ❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 26, 2020

Kendall’s tweet was soon inundated with support from her fans and followers.

She responded to a letter: “I am grateful to have you!” The supermodel added: “Your support means the world.”

Kendall has always been honest about suffering from anxiety. She previously revealed that she had a major panic attack before hitting the runway during a fashion show.