Kendall Jenner ordered to pay $ 90,000 to the trial of the festival Fyre

Kendall Jenner will pay $ 90,000 to settle a lawsuit arising from his participation in the scandal of the Festival Fyre.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel has agreed to pay only a fraction of 275000 $ the trustee of the event claimed to have been paid to promote Fyre Festival on the social networks by 2017.

In August 2019, the trustee, Gregory Messer has filed a complaint with the bankruptcy court american of New York to demand the recovery of the sums paid to agencies, talent, artists, performers, vendors, and other entities involved in the marketing and the failure of the execution of the Fyre Festival.

Kendall was part of a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty all of which were struck of prosecution.

One post deleted since shared on Instagram of Kendall was sub-titled, according to court documents, “So excited to announce my GOOD Family Musical as the first headliners of @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during the next 24 hours to appear on the list of the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay. “