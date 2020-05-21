Kendall Jenner ordered to pay $ 90,000 to the trial of the festival Fyre

Kendall Jenner will pay $ 90,000 to settle a lawsuit arising from his participation in the scandal of the Festival Fyre.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel has agreed to pay only a fraction of 275000 $ the trustee of the event claimed to have been paid to promote Fyre Festival on the social networks by 2017.
In August 2019, the trustee, Gregory Messer has filed a complaint with the bankruptcy court american of New York to demand the recovery of the sums paid to agencies, talent, artists, performers, vendors, and other entities involved in the marketing and the failure of the execution of the Fyre Festival.
Kendall was part of a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty all of which were struck of prosecution.
One post deleted since shared on Instagram of Kendall was sub-titled, according to court documents, “So excited to announce my GOOD Family Musical as the first headliners of @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during the next 24 hours to appear on the list of the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay. “
The trial has accused Kendall of “make believe (intentionally) to some members of the public and the purchasers of tickets” Kanye Westwho founded the G. O. O. D. music label, has been staged during the event “This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on the part of Jenner,” said the lawsuit.
Kendall has also received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not having clearly indicated that it had been paid for the job.
the The incredible family Kardashian star has discussed his involvement in 2019 New York Times maintenanceby sharing: “You are approached by the people, either to promote or help or anything, and you never know how these things will happen, sometimes it is a risk.”
“I most certainly do as much research as possible, but sometimes there’s not much research you can do because it is a starting mark, and you must somehow believe in it and hope that it will work like the people say, “added Kendall.
Initially presented as a “cultural moment created from a mixture of music, art and food,” the Festival Fyre has been the subject of criticism for its promise of excessive and under-delivering of music acts, equipment and more.
Founder Billy McFarland currently serving a sentence of 6 years imprisonment after having pleaded guilty to telephone fraud. He was also ordered to repay the $ 26 million that he had defrauded from investors.
The representative of Kendall refused to comment on the matter.
Fans can catch up on the episodes of The incredible family Kardashian here.