Kendall Jenner paralyzed at the idea of meeting her favorite actor, she takes flight

Invited on the Tonight Show, Kendall Jenner revealed a funny anecdote ! When she attended the service Sunday Kanye West the top has lost all its resources in learning that his idol was there… But who might he be ?

Sunday masses Kanye West have become events not to be missed ! In the past few months, the husband of Kim Kardashian sings in the open air with an orchestra in front of many of the faithful that certain celebrities are part of it ! In fact, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already participated in the services of the rapper. This Sunday, September the 1st, it is Brad Pitt who had let himself be tempted by a morning mass with Kanye West !

“It made me nervous…”

Invited on the set of the Tonight Show on 5 September, Kendall Jenner is back on the presence of Brad Pitt at the service while confident to have lost its ways by learning the new. ” He was there. I think that he came several times, but it was the first time that I was there when he was there. And I am part soon. I couldn’t take it anymore “.

In fact, if the actor has now 55, he has been able to appeal to several generations ! And this is not Kendall Jenner who will say the opposite, given that she is very talented :” I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good ! It is getting better with age then I said to myself : “I must go” “. If Kendall Jenner seems to be much fun in the audience of the program, she continued by revealing :” There is not a saying which says never to meet his super-hero ? I don’t know, I love it so much. I told myself that I was going to stay there. It made me nervous “.