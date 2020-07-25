Kendall Jenner Poses With Her Sister Khloé Kardashian!

On Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram account, the it-girl appears alongside her little sister Kendall Jenner.

To silence the rumors of conflicts between sisters, Khloé Kardashian unveils a superb photo with Kendall Jenner. May his fans be reassured! MCE shows you everything in great detail.

Always beware of rumors. In recent days, Internet users have been panicking. According to some of them, the Kardashian – Jenner clan is starting to crack.

The reason ? Kendall Jenner would no longer feel out of place. Worse yet, the supermodel would prefer to stay away from her three sisters.

Indeed, the pretty brunette is waiting for only one thing: to emancipate herself. She no longer wants to be associated with the image advocated by the elders of the family, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Thus, a close source confides in Gossip Cop. “ She takes a break from everyone except Kylie Jenner, who she stays close to. She wants to focus on her career and her life, ” said the anonymous person.

Moreover, Kendall Jenner would like to move away from the women of her clan to keep credibility in her work.

“ Kendall worked really hard to be taken seriously as a model and to separate professionally from Kim and the rest of the family. Now all that hard work has been erased. “

Kendall Jenner proves otherwise

Not all Kendall Jenner rumors are good to hear, however. The proof is with the last publication of his big sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Indeed, the two young women strike a pose. And to show their complicity, the latter display their most beautiful grimace.

“Everything she knows about modeling and the perfect hairstyle is clearly my fault! @kendalljenner you are welcome 💋 ” , assures True’s mom.

Thus, this photo could well hide a new professional project between Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. What are the sisters preparing for us? To be continued …