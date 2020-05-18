Kendall Jenner poses (yet) fully nude

Kendall Jenner has once again stripped to the opportunity of a photo shoot done with one of the greatest fashion photographers, Mert Alas.

Kendall Jenner is delighted once again to her fans by posing fully nude. Model the best paid of the planet (with $ 22.5 million achieved in 2018 according to “Forbes“), the top of 23-year-old has enjoyed a shoot with Mert Alas for display in holding Eve. On the two shots in black and white revealed last week on the account Instagram of the fashion photographer, the little sister of Kim Kardashian sometimes appears from the back, holding a folding chair in his hand, sometimes of the face. On the last shot, Kendall throws the left leg, thus protecting the bottom of his belly. His right arm hides a part of his chest.

This is not the first time that the us bomb is all down to Mert Alas. In February, the duo had already worked together for “Vogue Italy” and Kendall had then posed naked, just road shoes with heels.

Back in california

There are still a few days, the supermodel was in Europe to enjoy a few vacation days next to a bunch of friends. After having stayed in Greece, Kendall Jenner has briefly visited England, where she attended a match at Wimbledon. She is now back in Los Angeles with her famous family.

