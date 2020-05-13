Kendall Jenner really in a relationship with Devin Booker ?

Since a few days, the rumors revolve around a possible relationship between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Are they a couple ?

What is the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ? The internet users questioned ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is a rumor that turlupine the minds of internet users ! Kendall Jenner would be it in couple with the great basketball player Devin Booker ?

Many are those who are persuaded that the two young people are currently living a beautiful romance. And for good reason ! They have been spotted together, on the roads of Arizona.

One thing is for sure ! Sister Jenner would never do this kind of stroll with a mere knowledge is not it ! Rumors say, therefore, that the model and the athlete will then live a secret relationship …

Thing that does not appeal much to the ex of NBA player. Well, yes ! Jordyn Woods is very jealous ! The former girlfriend Kylie Jenner does not see this relationship a very good eye !

It would even appear that it has thus clashed Kendall Jenner on her Twitter account ! But today, it is time to learn more about this business !

Kendall Jenner has a lot of friends !

A source close to Devin Booker has denied all these rumors. “Its are not all in the middle of making love dates “, he therefore said.

There is no doubt ! The young man then goes on to saying that Devin and Kendall Jenner swere just very good friends.

They have a lot of friends in common. And cis therefore with joy that they all come together. But never head to head ! It is certain !

“Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group. So they have to follow the same guidelines of social distancing and distancing physical. Devin is a friend and part of a small group. “

In this group of friends, there are also other members of the NBA that Kendall Jenner considers only as simple friends.

