Kendall Jenner receives great savings tips!

Kendall Jenner, a spendthrift icon? While on a road trip, Kylie’s sister receives great advice about her savings.

We can not say that the money is lacking to the beautiful Kendall Jenner . But that doesn’t mean she can’t avoid a big loss… Jay Leno gave her advice on saving money . MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The sisters in K can boast of their beautiful fortune that sleeps in the bank . But being a celebrity like Kendall Jenner doesn’t exempt you from having to cut corners.

One of the main pitfalls in having a fortune is of course not knowing how to manage it. Between the lack of economy and bad investments , the ultra-rich are not immune to losing out in business …

Especially since our very dear Kendall Jenner has a few cute sins… Like buying vintage cars for example.

A passion that she shares with comedian and host Jay Leno. A famous man who has plenty of wine and who was able to give precious advice to the beauty during a trip in a superb vintage car .

So it was aboard his ’56 Corvette that he was able to give Kendall Jenner , penultimate of the Kardashian clan, his advice that is worth gold. Something to interest the young businesswoman.

Kendall Jenner: she almost ruined the value of her car

In his show Jay Leno’s Garage , he managed to prevent the pretty it girl from making a big mistake! While she wanted to fix her car and go for blue, he dissuaded her from doing so.

Although the gray is a little sad in Kendall Jenner’s eyes , it would have simply ruined the value of the car . She could therefore have ended up with a car that would have lost its value in the event of resale.

An opinion shared by Caitlyn Jenner, also a fan of cars, just like her daughter. Looks like Kendall was on the brink of disaster!