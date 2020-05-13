Kendall Jenner remains the top the most popular on social networks

(Relaxnews) – at the approach of the new school year, the former star of reality tv confirms its status of a model ultra-popular, remaining in the top-model the most popular – if not followed – on the social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). The brown of the clan Jenner-Kardashian has no less than 159 millions of followers, according to data provided by the specialized site Models.com. Here are the Top 10 of the most popular models on social networks.

1. Kendall Jenner

> More than 159 million subscribers.

It is no longer Kendall Jenner. Revealed in the tv reality show “The Incredible Family Kardashian”, the young woman began her modeling career before the cameras, quickly becoming the darling of designers, and large homes ready-to-wear and couture. At only 23 years old, the sister of Kylie Jenner has the privilege to choose its contracts, whether in terms of parades or advertising campaigns. Egérie brands Calvin Klein and Longchamp, she shows regularly on the catwalks of Alexander Wang, Versace, Fendi or Moschino. She also has to her credit many fashion shows for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

2. Gigi Hadid

> More than 62 million subscribers.

Very far behind Kendall Jenner, the American Gigi Hadid appears as the second top the most popular in the world. The sister of Bella publishes daily posts for not less than 62 million subscribers, of which 49 million on Instagram, a little over 9 million on Twitter and 4.3 million on Facebook. Omnipresent on the podiums, and posters advertising 2 years ago, the young woman becomes more and more rare even though it is still much requested by the brands. Gigi Hadid has recently appeared in an ad campaign for Moschino (fall-winter 2019), and has made several appearances noticed during the latest fashion shows men in June, including Off-White and Berluti.

3. Cara Delevingne

> Nearly 59 million subscribers.

Burberry, Balmain, Dior Beauty, or even Mascara are all brands with which it regularly works with Cara Delevingne. A list of winners of highest caliber, even more significant, if one remembers that the top british has hung up her stilettos in 2015 to dedicate himself to the cinema. It must be said that the beautiful is distinguished by her looks androgynous, his charisma and natural appeal to increasingly fashion designers. Not content to pose for the larger houses, Cara is passed from the side of the establishment for the season autumn-winter 2019. She has teamed up with Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of the house Balmain, to create three new it-bags. It is what it is !

10 the most popular models on social networks :

1. Kendall Jenner : more than 159 million subscribers.

2. Gigi Hadid : more than 62 million subscribers.

3. Cara Delevingne : nearly 59 million subscribers.

4. Chrissy Teigen : there are nearly 37 million subscribers.

5. Emily Ratajkowski : more than 31 million subscribers.

6. Tyra Banks : nearly 30 million subscribers.

7. Bella Hadid : more than 26 million subscribers.

8. Gisele Bündchen : more than 26 million subscribers.

9. Miranda Kerr : more than 25 million subscribers.

10. Hailey Bieber : more than 21 million subscribers.