Kendall Jenner requirement to pay 90 000 $ after the trial of the Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner will pay $ 90,000 a result of a settlement agreement resulting from his involvement in the scandal of the Fyre Festival.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the top has agreed to pay a fraction of the $ 275,000 that it would have affected to promote the Fyre Festival on the social networks by 2017.

In August 2019, the administrator Gregory Messer has filed a complaint with the bankruptcy court in New York to try to recover the amounts paid to the arts agencies, singers, vendors, suppliers and other entities involved in the marketing and the fiasco of the Fyre Festival.

Kendall was part of the celebrities, as Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachtywhich were to be continued.

According to the court documents, a post now deleted, and shared the time on the account Instagram of Kendall said : “so happy to announce that the family G. O. O. D Music is the first headliner of the @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during the next 24 hours to be on the list of the after party with the artists and the performers on Fyre Cay.”