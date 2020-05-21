Kendall Jenner requirement to pay 90 000 $ after the trial of the Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner will pay $ 90,000 a result of a settlement agreement resulting from his involvement in the scandal of the Fyre Festival.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the top has agreed to pay a fraction of the $ 275,000 that it would have affected to promote the Fyre Festival on the social networks by 2017.
In August 2019, the administrator Gregory Messer has filed a complaint with the bankruptcy court in New York to try to recover the amounts paid to the arts agencies, singers, vendors, suppliers and other entities involved in the marketing and the fiasco of the Fyre Festival.
Kendall was part of the celebrities, as Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachtywhich were to be continued.
According to the court documents, a post now deleted, and shared the time on the account Instagram of Kendall said : “so happy to announce that the family G. O. O. D Music is the first headliner of the @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during the next 24 hours to be on the list of the after party with the artists and the performers on Fyre Cay.”
The lawsuit accused Kendall of having “intentionally believe some members of the public and to ticket holders” that Kanye West, who founded the label G. O. O. D. Music, occurs at the event. “This attitude has clearly demonstrated a lack of honesty on the part of Kendall Jenner”, says still.
Kendall has also received a warning from the federal trade Commission for not having clearly established that she was paid for this post.
The star of The incredible family Kardashian spoke of his involvement in a interview for the New York Times in 2019, explaining : “We are approached by people, whether it be for promo, to help or something else, and you never know how it all will unfold, sometimes, it is a risk.”
“I’m doing as much research as possible, but sometimes, there is no big thing because it is a mark that begins, and it is necessary to have confidence in the hope that it will be held as we told you,” added Kendall.
The Fyre Festival, which was originally intended to be “a happening cultural blending music, art and food”, has been severely criticized for having promised too much in terms of music, but mainly infrastructure and organization.
Billy McFarlandthe creator of the festival, and is currently serving a sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He has also been sentenced to repay the $ 26 million that he had defrauded investors.
The spokesperson for Kendall has refused to comment on the subject.
