Kendall Jenner reveals an adorable video of children with Khloé and Kylie

Kendall Jenner has booked a lovely surprise to its subscribers Instagram on Monday January 6, 2020. The top has posted a video taken years ago, on which we can see as high as three apples in the company of his big sister Khloé, then a teenager, and the youngest of the clan Jenner-Kardashian, Kylie, baby.

On the extract, we can see the three sisters in the middle of their kitchen, Khloé explains to the camera that she has to “give his lunch to Kylie”, as you can see, taking a bath in the kitchen sink, because his big sister was “too lazy to bring it to the bathroom at the top”, as it confesses itself. Kendall keeps it, just in front of the sink and plays with Kylie.

The person who is filming, who is none other than Bruce Jenner, has become Caitlyn in 2015, begins the discussion with the two girls who are having fun with the foam. “How old are you?” he asks to Kendall, who replied “2 years !” with enthusiasm. “And when is your birthday?” he continues, the little girl rétorquant “on The third of November!”, indicating the number with his fingers. Kendall Jenner was born November 3, 1995. And then the cameraman asks Kylie if she’s”having fun”. The baby then makes a cute smile and lets out a small cry of joy.

If one believes the age indicated by Kendall in the video, then the date of the year 1998. Khloé was then 14 years old, while Kylie was a year ago.

Kim, Kourtney and Caitlyn softened

The video has, of course, to the melting of tens of millions of subscribers to the well-known model. Two of her older sisters and her father, Caitlyn Jenner were quick to comment on the publication of Kendall. “Oh my God ! It makes me so smile!” wrote Kim Kardashian, while the eldest of the family, Kourtney Kardashian has made fun of Khloé. “What kind of accent you Khloé ?” “I love you !! This makes me so happy,” added Caitlyn.

Years later, the five sisters Kardashian-Jenner are still complicit. They are all gathered recently to celebrate Christmas with Kourtney, accompanied by their entourage of children and the rest of their family, and took the pose all together in outfits very glamorous. The pictures posted on social networks have garnered millions of “likes”, proving that their unity is their strength.

