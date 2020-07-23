Kendall Jenner reveals her secrets to keep the figure!

Kendall Jenner, a follower of all kinds of diets? Kylie’s sister then reveals some of her tips and tricks for keeping the figure.

We can say that Kendall Jenner has a beautiful figure, after all. In any case, she has nothing to envy Hollywood models. Her line, she keeps it!

Not so easy to keep the line… At 24 years old, Kendall Jenner, the pretty it girl who sets the Web on fire, can boast of being able to keep a dream plastic!

Those who love vintage cars also make it a point of honor to keep a slim figure. Not a gram of fat, you might say. But how does she do it ?!

While the beautiful days have come to the fore and the beaches are reopening to the public, some would like to sport the same physique …

Between sessions Sports muscular or drastic diets, what are the beauty secrets of pretty Kendall Jenner? Is she a fan of extreme diets just like Kim? Or food rebalancing, just like Kourtney?

What we already know is that beauty is assiduous in her practice of the sport. We’re not going to lie to each other, that helps! Although the diet has a lot to play.

Kendall Jenner’s diet: sports, detox tea, and healthy dishes

In 2016, Harper’s Bazaar told us that she had a renowned sports coach by her side . This is Gunnar Peterson, the same as his sister Khloé, J Lo, Lady Gaga but also Adele whom everyone remembers for her spectacular transformation!

According to an interview with US Weekly, we also learn that Kendall Jenner is “genetically endowed” with good morphology. It, therefore, does not really store fat, naturally. There really is no justice!

“People will find it hard to believe, but this girl does squats, deadlifts, and push-ups,” the coach tells US Weekly. Hydration is also important for those who drink 12 detox herbal teas per day, according to the sources of E! News.

On the food side, Kendall Jenner admits to eating often at restaurants, whether it is sushi or pasta Bolognese. When she prepares her meals, she makes sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables or will be satisfied with lean meats like chicken.