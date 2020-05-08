Kendall Jenner reveals his collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics

Kendall Jenner of Keep the Kardashians has revealed its next collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. The dummy statuesque appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and hinted at a new range of products with the company of his sister billionaire.

n 2014, they have teamed up and have released their young adult novel, Rebels: City of Indra. They have continued this effort in 2015 with a fashion line called Kendall + Kylie. Single, Kylie has brought her other brothers and sisters into the fold, creating strategic partnerships with them through its different channels of e-commerce. Her sisters and her daughter Stormi have each of the makeup products for the honor. The socks Arthur George Brother Rob have worked well on his site Kylie Jenner Shop. Even mom Kris Jenner figured prominently in the goods sold by the young mogul.

During his interview with the talk-show host, she has highlighted all of the announced departure of the eldest sister Kourtney from the reality show to success of the family, in its publications on the social networks are very popular, for its next product launch with Kylie. Few details have been released about the contents of the line at the time. However, Kendall confessed that she had to wait to participate in the action Kylie Cosmetics due to a work commitment prior. The model of 24-year-old has also revealed she was already the promotion of the products in its own way. Based on the look of Kendall on The Ellen Show and a vlog of sneak-peek that the sisters have since published, the collection will include a palette of eyeshadows, lipsticks and colors in nude tones for a face glamorous but natural – similar to the make-up signature of the older sister Kim’s style. A recent publication on Instagram, has revealed that sister Kylie had chosen logo for the capsule collection, as well as page layouts, advertisements and samples of colors – please see the publication below:

Jenner revealed to Ellen: “We haven’t done it yet.” She continued: “I am the last sister, the last member of the family, I think. I already had a contract with another company of makeup. So now, I can do it.” Kendall has also unveiled what it would be like the collection, because she wore it during her appearance on Ellen. She explained that since they are both the daughters of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, “we are really going to great because I am of his blood.”

The fans are still waiting with impatience this new company of talented sisters Jenner. Kendall is absolutely the perfect face for the collection, because it looked like a million dollars in the show Ellen. His lips ultra brilliant, had the nude color she was wearing and complemented also her colors of blush to cheeks and eyes. Kendall is one of the most successful models of the game, but it still has sufficient links with his family to continue his appearances on The incredible family Kardashian as well as looks at their efforts and vice versa. Given that this family has been huge supporters of the transmission of the wealth of a generation, it will also be fun to see what Stormi, Chicago, Penelope, North, True, and the other children if they inherit these wonderful companies. In regards to the supply Kendall X Kylie lovers Kylie Cosmetics should wait until 30 November to put the hand on the line of Kendall.

