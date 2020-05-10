Kendall Jenner revives this colo of the years 2010

Kendall Jenner is no longer brown. The top, which is distinguished from childhood by the same black hair as those of her mother Kris Jenner, exchange of head. Finished color uniform dark. Kendall Jenner hides his legendary jet black, to succumb to the dark shaded hair. Her hair mid-long-is enhanced to a shade of caramel, honey, that melts and becomes more intense on the tips. His blond highlights soften the set of her hair and bring warmth and contrast to her look.

Just as Carla bruni, who became a redhead, the colour change is Kendall Jenner goes hand in hand with the season. The top caption “Coziest weather “” nice time “. What to put on the Canvas do not stir. This metamorphosis could almost be associated with a revolution capillary. If it is very quickly left to dress in fashion, Kendall Jenner has never actually touched her hair… And even less to its colouring. It was not until last September that she dares to show up in platinum blonde for Fashion Week, before returning to its staining of the past.

Kendall Jenner takes risks

Aside from A few wigs for the purpose of photo shoots and fashion shows, Kendall Jenner did not share the concerns capillaries of his sisters. Indeed, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are true followers of the head changes. Wigs, extensions, they lend themselves to the metamorphoses, when Kendall Jenner stands to tile. This new color is so unexpected. She recalls, the shift operated by one of his BFF, Bella Hadid. This was the sister of Gigi Hadid passed the blond. A makeover surprise.

Kendall Jenner has gone from the shy teenager of “The incredible family Kardashian” to a superstar, an icon of fashion and beauty. It must be said that the road has sometimes been perilous for the top, a victim of criticism due to the acne she suffered. Some media highlighted especially the state of his skin at the expense of the rest. And yet, the ugly duckling turned out to be a beautiful swan on the catwalks. A ascent in the long course, which was eventually paid. Kendall Jenner is now the top best paid in the world.