Kendall Jenner : Road trip with a handsome basketball player, it is unaware of the confinement

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are, in principle, private exit ! Kendall Jenner ignores the pandemic and the authorities. She took the road and drove more than 500 kilometers under the sun, in the company of a charming young man…

The love life of the stars are passionate about their millions of fans. Those of Kendall Jenner had followed with attention his relationship with Ben Simmons, romance that had ended for the first time in the spring of 2019, and had recovered by the end of the year. The top model 24 years of age would have fallen for another basketball player, the player of the Phoenix Suns, Devon Booker.

The two friends (or more if affinities ?) have been surprised in the car, near the city of Sedona, Arizona, is a little over 500 miles of Calabasas, where Kendall Jenner resides. The pretty brunette and her boyfriend stop at a rest area. They appear in a record surveillance video obtained by the site TMZ.