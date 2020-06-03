Kendall Jenner says that her heart is so heavy in a Black Lives Matter Post

Kendall Jenner is ready to make a change.

Following George Floydthe death, the The incredible family Kardashian The star went on social networks to discuss the recent events and take action.

“to all those who read this and to myself: continue to do research, to read and inform you on how we can become better allies”, Publish started. “I thought a lot these last days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt like so many others. I will never understand personally the fear and pain that the black community runs through during a daily, but I know that no one should have to live in constant fear. “

Committing to become an ally, Kendall continued: “I acknowledge my privilege, white and I promise that I will continue to instruct me on how I can help. a real action, outside of social networks. this is the time to have these conversations uncomfortable with people and mainly with ourselves. “