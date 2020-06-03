Kendall Jenner says that her heart is so heavy in a Black Lives Matter Post

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Kendall Jenner is ready to make a change.
Following George Floydthe death, the The incredible family Kardashian The star went on social networks to discuss the recent events and take action.
“to all those who read this and to myself: continue to do research, to read and inform you on how we can become better allies”, Publish started. “I thought a lot these last days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt like so many others. I will never understand personally the fear and pain that the black community runs through during a daily, but I know that no one should have to live in constant fear. “
Committing to become an ally, Kendall continued: “I acknowledge my privilege, white and I promise that I will continue to instruct me on how I can help. a real action, outside of social networks. this is the time to have these conversations uncomfortable with people and mainly with ourselves. “
Concluding his message by encouraging his supporters to use their voices, she added: “We also need to ensure that we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people in power. The only truth that will always sound the loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. Rest peacefully George Floyd and all the victims of this horrible injustice. ”
In addition to his position, the model has also participated in #BlackOutTuesday by sharing a photo of a black square to its chronology, under-grading the image, “@blklivesmatter.”
As Kendall, members of his famous family have used their platform to call for justice. May 31, Khloe kardashian wrote: “over The last few days, I’ve written and rewritten it so many times. The words seem to me to be empty, or somehow not enough, but I can’t sit in silence. Like many of you, murder of George Floyd. “
“We have seen too many times. Blacks have been the victims of discrimination, victims and murdered for far too long and have shown a resilience superhuman in the face of adversity constant”, she continued, adding: “I know that I am privileged, in more than one way, and I will use that privilege for me to fight for you. I’m not going to let the name of George Floyd be forgotten. I will talk about and dénoncerai discrimination without fear, and stronger than ever. “
Tell the fans that she is “furious” and “disgusted” by the recent events, Kim Kardashian has shared: “I am exhausted by the heartache that I feel in seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one has been murdered or imprisoned unjustly because he is black. Even if I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it does to try to survive in a world affected by systemic racism, I know that I can use my own voice to help amplify the voices that are stifled for too long. “
For its part, Kylie Jenner wrote: “The speech is long overdue for all of us. We are currently faced with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is part of it.”
She then added that she was worried for her and Travis Scott2 year old girl Stormi Webster. “I’m afraid for my daughter and I hope for a better future for it,” said Kylie. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don’t let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep talking, because that is the only way that we can gather to help bring in this change and awareness if necessary. In Peace, George Floyd. ”
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “