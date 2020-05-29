Kendall Jenner : she is a fan of this filter Instagram

The celebrities are also addicted to Instagram ! And real geeks, they test all the filters Instagram available. The proof is in the pictures with Kendall Jenner.

Invited in the famous emission ofEllen DeGeneres a few days ago, Kendall Jenner has made a sensation. It must be said that the conference marked us : all of beige wearing, she apparently had parts of the new collection Kendall + Kyliethe brand of clothes she has with her sister Kylie Jenner. It wasa jacket with beige contrasting collar, with a wide legged pants with the high waist, the way cargo.

Its beauty was also particularly successful. Kendall Jenner sported a long high ponytail plated, with some baby hairs rebels… They set light by a few sequins well-placed ! And side make-up ? Kendall Jenner wore a make-up nude, and a gloss is slightly tinted on the lips, a make-up done by her makeup artist usual Mary Phillips.

But what made us smile, it is the legend of Mary Phillips : “Makeup by me, freckles by Instagram “ (makeup done by me, the freckles by Instagram). In effect, Kendall Jenner loves also famous filter Instagram named ” Freckles “. Like what, one always wants what one does not have, even when one is called Kendall Jenner !

