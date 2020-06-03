Kendall Jenner : She suffers from anxiety and is committed to combating mental illness

The coronavirus is at the heart of all discussions and concerns. Kendall Jenner has another priority : the mental health ! It reveals suffer from anxiety and is committed to that mental illness should not be forgotten…

It is in the show Good Morning Americawith the presenter Michael Strahan, that Kendall Jenner went to confession. On the occasion of the month of awareness raising on mental health (celebrated in the United States in the month of may), the top model of 24-year-old has revealed that she suffered from anxiety since childhood. She recounted her first memory of the disorder : “I was really, really young and I remember having the impression of not being able to breathe, be gone with my mother [Kris Jenner, NDLR] and I said, ‘Mom, I feel like I can’t breathe. There is something that is not going to’. And, of course, it had taken me to see several doctors to make sure that I was okay, and I was doing well.“

“I was never told that I was suffering from anxiety. There may be three or four years, it is completely back, I had panic attacks and crazy I finally got the right information I needed“, she adds then. In the past, Kendall Jenner explained that her anxiety had worsened because of his notoriety, media coverage of which it is the object and the harassment to which she was subjected. It is one of the reasons that explain its timid figuration in the reality tv show The Incredible family Kardashian.

In recent years, many celebrities have stated that they were suffering from a mental disorder and thus that more attention be paid to them. Kendall Jenner is continuing its efforts in partnering with the organisation the Mental Health Coalition.