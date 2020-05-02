Kendall Jenner shocked by… the size of his arms ! (VIDEO)

Kendall Jenner loves to admire his physical dream. On a video Instagram, she marvels even on the length of his arm.

The gorgeous Kendall Jenner admires himself in front of the mirror in his bathroom. She seems shocked by the size of its arm that it compares to wings of peacock. MCE TV says it all !

The young model of 24 years, made the happiness of his family. Kendall Jenner is beautiful and she knows it ! Also, she has well deserved his place among the angels of Victoria’s Secret. As Gisele Bündchen, Karlie Kloss, or Gigi Hadid, the beautiful brunette has therefore parade for the famous brand of underwear. Brand that promotes the physical, and assumes that the most beautiful women on the planet.

In fact, Kendall Jenner has something to have the big head. On his account Instagram, the sister of Kim Kardashian has posted a video of her being to admire. Wearing a black set extremely tight, the forms of the star are perfectly highlighted.

Kendall Jenner admire all parts of her body, even her arms !

In his marble bathroom, Kendall Jenner reveals her gorgeous body. And during thatshe marvels at his total look blackshe tends to his right arm above his head, before stretching it on the side. And the least we can say is that it is very very long ! Moreover, the fans also seem to be admiring it in front of the plastic to the young woman, since they are more than 3 million have “liked” the video.

Despite the beauty of the star, Kendall Jenner has also received a nice criticism on the part of his sister. Thus, Khloé Kardashian wanted to tease his younger sister by writing a simple : “We understand… You’re perfect ! “ Love the cow was so well-makes you laugh the most users who have tried to protect the pretty young woman.

