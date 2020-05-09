Kendall Jenner speaks out on the celebration of Christmas in the Kardashian/Jenner !

In an interview with Elle, Kendall Jenner has made several revelations about how she celebrated Christmas in the family Kardashian !

Each party is famous of the largest of ways in the Kardashian-Jenner. In fact, they don’t do things half-term birthday. And the approach of Christmas, Kendall Jenner has made several revelations about the way in which he celebrated this feast.

In a interview with It, Kendall Jenner has made several revelations on this holiday so beloved in his family. The young woman said : “My family has many traditions for the holidays. We love to decorate our homes and put us in the Christmas spirit. It is nice to be all gathered together at this time of the year” .

But this is not all. Our colleagues in It he also asked what was the most beautiful gift she had received. Kendall Jenner has also entrusted it : ” Being a aunt is certainly the most beautiful gifts. It’s great to see my brother and sisters have children. And that we can create memories during the holiday season each year “ .

Kendall Jenner reveals her favorite gift : the whole bra-panties Modern Cotton

The sister of Kim Kardashian has also added : “Every year, my family gives a Christmas party which I always look forward to going. We have fun with my loved ones on the eve of Christmas “ . On the subject of decorations, Kendall Jenner has also said that she loved putting “of the lights. And holly in every corner” . The goal ? To be able to welcome his friends but also his family.

Finally, to the question : “What a gift from the Calvin collection Klein”s Holiday is on your Christmas list ? “ , the mannequin Victoria’s Secret has also entrusted it : “I will ask all bra-panties Modern Cotton, which is comfortable and convenient, I do not get bored ! “ . Beautiful confidences that say more about the way to celebrate Christmas with his family. We also look forward to discover the photos of the family for Christmas !

