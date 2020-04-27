Kendall Jenner swears by the vintage, and here is the proof

Kendall Jenner swears by the vintage, and you prove it

To each of his appearances, you can’t miss : Kendall Jenner is the it-girl par excellence. His style ? Off-duty, based on the trends of the moment, sprinkled with a touch sometimes ultra sexy, way Nineties… And, even if the model likes to put in before news of the claws emerging, it is primarily the vintage fashion that makes him the eye for a moment. Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Prada… Focus on these times Kendall Jenner gave a second life to fashion pieces for a vintage feel.

Dress Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 1994-1995 18 feb 2020

In combination Salvatore Ferragamo spring-summer 1991-1992 December 10, 2019

Kendall Jenner in top Jean Paul Gaultier vintage the 7 September 2018 © BG021/Bauer-Griffin

Top vintage Jean Paul Gaultier on 7 September 2018

Kendall Jenner on June 6, 2018 with a bag Prada vintage © Josiah Kamau

With a bag Prada vintage on June 6, 2018

Kendall Jenner may 22, 2018 sweater vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and bag Prada vintage © Gotham

Pull vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and bag Prada vintage on may 22, 2018

Kendall Jenner in a Chanel suit vintage on February 14, 2017 © Theo Wargo

In a Chanel suit vintage on February 14, 2017

