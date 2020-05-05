Kendall Jenner taclée by Jordyn Woods after being spotted with her ex-boyfriend ? The message that is talking to them

Alert new couple ? This is the rumor that short since Kendall Jenner has been spotted with the famous basketball player Devin Booker. The NBA player and the top-model have offered a getaway on the roads of Arizona, and it was not long more to frighten social networks. Very quickly, internet users have speculated on the nature of their relationship. The two young people have-they secretly decided to attend ? For the moment, nothing seems to affirm it. And yet, some people already seem not to see this romance supposed to have a very good eye. Start by Jordyn Woods, who is no other than the ex-girlfriend of the athlete.

For internet users, there is no doubt, Jordyn Woods has recently launched a picnic with Kendall Jenner after the model proved to be too close to his former sweetheart. On Twitter, the ex-best friend Kylie Jenner and tweeted : “Haha hello”with three easily add emoji trash. A proof of jealousy ? It is likely. In any case, the young woman has deleted his message just a few minutes after having it posted, enough to arouse even more suspicion. Anyway, Kendall Jenner has only to be attacked for his possible new romance, especially since her sisters argue in the face of the haters.