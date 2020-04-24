Kendall Jenner takes passion to the clouds !

During the confinement period, Kendall Jenner finds a new passion. Like to admire the clouds and photograph it.

Then thate Kendall Jenner is trying to chase away the boredom, top model 24 years of age developed a passion for clouds. It photography several and posts them on Instagram. MCE tells you more !

Why not take advantage of the confinement to discover new passions ? It is, in any case what makes Iris Mittenaere.

While the former Miss France 2016 has to “to achieve things that are not in the habit of doing “, the latter loves his new activity.

In fact, the darling of Diego El Glaoui is discovered a taste for cooking and baking. The latter spends all of his time trying new recipes.

Moreover, her passion takes up a lot of momentum. She admits to getting ” a head “. Then, Iris Mittenaere is considering investing in a magnificent robot !

But it is not the only one discover a funny passion. The evidence with Kendall Jenner. When the young woman loves to observe nature, a detail that fascinates her.

Kendall Jenner surprises her fans

In this period of confinement, Kendall Jenner breath finally. Yes, the pretty brunette of 24 years does not have to run to the right and to the left to participate in fashion shows and fashion week.

Thus, the sister of Kylie Jenner takes a lot of time for it. It is based as much as possible. And the least we can say is that this containment is not so much a problem for her !

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner is surprised at herself. Then thatshe has a passion for the beauty of the nature, the latter spends his time observing the clouds.

It is necessary to believe thatthere is nothing more beautiful that clouds marching through the sky. In the Face of this beautiful show, Kendall Jenner loves to pose.

Thus, the famous model shared a series of pictures of clouds on Instagram. In any case, his pictures would make nice wallpaper to its fans.

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner 2020 – Kendall Jenner – confined Kendall Jenner containment – Kendall Jenner insta – Kendall Jenner Insta Story – kendall jenner instagram – Kendall Jenner love Kendall Jenner photos