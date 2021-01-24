KENDALL JENNER: THE CLUE THAT THE RELATIONSHIP WITH DEVIN BOOKER IS CONTINUING

There is an update on Kendall Jenner‘s love life, or rather a possible confirmation that she would still be dating Devin Booker.

The basketball player posted a photo in the Stories that the 25-year-old supermodel posted on her feed. It is an image that portrays her from above as she sunbathes in a bikini by the pool.

Devin repost kendall's post on his story "WHEW 😰" ITS OFFICIALLY 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/CCC750VCpy — booken (@kendallxdevin) January 21, 2021

The 24-year-old added the words ” Whew “ (sort of wow) and the emoji with the open mouth and the droplet of sweat as if to say that the photo raises the temperature.

It is the spring of 2020 which speaks of the fact that Kendall Jenner would with Devin Booker, accomplices several sightings together.

During the summer, fans had noticed on the Instagram exchange between the model and the NBA basketball player who knew a lot about flirting.

Shortly thereafter, they were photographed on their way to dinner and again engaged in public displays of affection on Malibu beach.