Kendall Jenner tired of being surrounded by the children of his sisters ? The video that will make you laugh !

While recently, it was learned finally that Kendall Jenner was not really in a relationship with an ex boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, we say that this is ultimately a good thing… Since the two sisters and all the small tribe are offered a vacation together, and if that was the case, one would have to have the right to some tension ! But finally, everything went perfectly well during their getaway in Palm Springs, California. All the sisters were present, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and they had all brought with them their children, enough to make a nice little tribe ! And in fact, the model being the only one not to be still mama, we unveiled a video totally hilarious in his story Instagram.

While Kendall Jenner filming his sisters and his nephews and nieces having fun in the pool, creating a beautiful cacophony, the young woman is herself positioned in front of the camera with a small smile, embarrassed by adding in the caption “still no children”. Of course, Kendall Jenner has wanted to laugh at the situation as if she felt a little bit in contrast with her sisters, but eventually, it can be inferred that she seems happy not to have children when she sees her nephews and nieces… Yet, it is a super tata for them as it has already been seen many times in the videos of her sisters on the social networks. Always about the clan, Kylie Jenner would once again be in a relationship with Travis Scott if one believes the latest revelations.