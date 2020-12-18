Kendall Jenner turns the books she reads into bestsellers

The model has popularized books with which she has been photographed, even one of them has been out of print.

Kendall Jenner has turned the books she has read into real successes, even one of them is out of print on Amazon.

The young model was caught last year while enjoying the shores of Miami aboard a yacht, reading the book: “Tonight I’m Someone Else”, by the writer Chelsea Hodson. Thousands of kids were quickly interested in reading the same text, and 24 hours later it sold out on Amazon.

Also in May 2019 Kendall was resting on the French Riviera of the French Riviera, and in the leaked photographs, it was seen that she was immersed in reading the book entitled “Literally Show me a Healthy Person”, and the same thing happened, the text sold out immediately.

For this reason, W Magazine has dubbed it ‘The patron saint of alternative literature’, short and easy-to-read books that you can take with you on your constant travels. Kendall has made it a goal to read at least 10 books a year.