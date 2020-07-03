Kendall Jenner validates the album posthumous Pop Smoke !

Kendall Jenner loves to Instagram. If we are to believe her latest story, she seems to have had a blow of heart for the album posthumous Pop Smoke.

Like her sisters, Kendall Jenner is addicted to the social networks. A few hours ago, has made it clear to its subscribers that they should not move on to the next album posthumous Pop Smoke. MCE TV of all.

This is not a secret for anyone, Kendall Jenner loves to interact with to their followers. Like the other members of his family, the young woman to share everything on the web.

Their nights, their upcoming projects, but also of their travels to the 4 corners of the world. After several months of confinement, the beautiful brunette seems to take advantage of the freedom.

It was not a long time ago, so she celebrates 36 years of age her half-sister Khloé. And to see the images, the clan Kardashian-Jenner, is fun.

Side pro, Kendall Jenner continue to make alliances with the most of the major brands. Its latest campaign Burberry has made the fashion.

A few hours ago, its subscribers were able to discover the opus she listened in a loop. This is actually one of the albums posthumous Pop Smoke : “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon “.

Kendall Jenner is conquered by the world of Pop Smoke !

Six months after the tragic disappearance of the rapper, his album posthumously released in the containers this Friday, July 3,. After his death, which occurred in February, his manager Steven Victor and 50 percent is dedicated to the production of the album.

Of many of the stars have responded to the realization of this project. As 50 Cent, Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee or Tyga to name a few.

This is not the first time that Kendall Jenner reveals her list of playback in the Canvas. Like its sisters, the young woman is very interested in rap.

But that also happens to listen to the sounds much more pop. And when Kendall Jenner made office DJ, she played the music on speakers for the car of their sisters.

