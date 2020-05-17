Kendall Jenner very close to Yung Taco on Instagram !

Kendall Jenner has again sown the seed of doubt about his romantic relationships. The star is very close to Yung Taco on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner would she be in a relationship with Yung Taco ? The bomb has shared many memories with the american DJ. And they seem very close… We’ll let you judge for yourself !

Kendall Jenner is very discreet about his private life. In effect, the top has not the habit of talking of its romantic relationships in the media. Difficult to tell if the bomb is always a heart to take !

Kendall Jenner still does not seem to recasée since his romance with Ben Simmons. However, the fashionista appears often with men to sow doubt on his relationships.

In fact, the top does not hesitate to the sowing of doubt on the web. It comes, moreover, to share more photos with DJ Yung Taco. What to do, re-open the old rumors of the couple !

The two friends were already very accomplices a few years ago. And the media have immediately thought that the stars were together.

Today, Kendall has yet agitated the canvas sharing photos with his accomplice. We can see the young woman very close to Yung Taco. These latter do not hesitate to hugging in front of the lens.

Kendall Jenner in a relationship with Yung Taco ? The fans are wondering !

The star took the opportunity to wish a happy birthday to the young man. She writes “Happy birthday to the best ! “,“My brother “. What ask questions !

Internet users have been many to react on the canvas. In fact, some people think that Kendall Jenner is well and truly in a relationship with Yung Taco.

Then, the bomb try it to formalize her new relationship ? Or is it just a friend ? The mystery remains ! It will therefore have to wait until we know more.

Anyway, the pretty brunette has even panic-stricken the web with its relations. After the rumors about the basketball player Devin Booker, it is now the turn of Yung Taco to sow the disorder. Matter to follow therefore !

