Kendall Jenner wants to be the assistant of Beyoncé

Kendall Jenner may be one of the models most of the fashion industry, yet there is a job opportunity that the young 24 year old woman could not refuse.

In a video backstage for the latest campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has spoke to the celebrity with which she would like to work.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I would choose Beyoncé “, has revealed the star. “Just because I want to know what she eats in the morning.”

Jenner then explained that this professional opportunity — which would be likely to organize the schedule of the singer, and spending time with her husband Jay-Z and child Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, and take memorable photos to Instagram — it would also offer the chance to find out what the star looks to the television.

“Is what she is watching Bachelor in Paradise ? Because if this is the case, we should be the best friends in the world !”, she joked.