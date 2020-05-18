Kendall Jenner would she become blonde ?

During the pandemic, we have all sunk into the filters of beauty infinitely creative Instagram. When we fall into this well of infinity, we can’t get out of it. Especially when we are the one dedicated to colored eyes. How would it be if my eyes were blue, how would they tint green or grey? There is no end to the multiple possibilities that we offer the filters. Kendall Jenner, model of 24 years, is also one of those trying to filter blue glacier. When you look at the photo that she shared on her Instagram, your attention is instinctively on the filter in question, giving the beautiful doe eyes… But when you look more closely, you may notice that the hair of Kendall Jenner seem to have blondis. However, we all know that Kendall Jenner has black hair dark. Filter or reality ? We have already known Kendall blonde, who had dyed his hair for the catwalk shows of Balmain and Burberry in particular. What do you think of the result ?