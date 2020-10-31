KENDALL JENNER’S HALLOWEEN MANICURE IS SO EASY YOU’LL WANT TO COPY IT ASAP

We don’t know which Halloween costume Kendall Jenner will surprise us with, but we’re pretty sure her new nails have something to do with it.

The supermodel has just shared on her Instagram Stories a new and shiny dark French manicure. Simple but frighteningly glamorous, in short, in full Kendall style.

Here, the photo taken from a fan account – get ready for an obsession:

View this post on Instagram @kendalljenner via instagram story #kendalljenner A post shared by fan account of kendall (@kendalljenner.cr) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

French manicure is one of those nail trends that never go out of fashion, on the contrary, the nail trend is constantly updated and revisited. Kendall just did it by taking a cue from the spookiest night of the year.

Why do we like it? Easy to make even in a do-it-yourself version, this french with black lunettes is a way to totally give up on Halloween.

If you didn’t feel like planning an epic disguise just to post it on Instagram, since there’s nowhere to go to flaunt it, you can still experience the spirit of 31, eating sweets and crap with awesome nails!