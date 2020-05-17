Kendall Jenner’s new single : the model has broken…

The young model Kendall Jenner and the basketball player, Ben Simmons were in a relationship for a year.

They will not have passed the milestone of one year. In couple since last spring, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons separated, announcement the american press that evokes “a relationship out of breath”. A surprising revelation that the young woman spoke, in an interview with the magazine Vogueon the 17th of may last, any wedding plans.

Rather discreet about his private life, the model of 23-year-old had put a little bit of time to formalize its relationship with the basketball player. Just a few weeks after their meeting, Kendall Jenner had introduced his new sweetheart to his family on the occasion of the national day of the american. And the couple did not take them long to settle in together in a luxurious villa in Beverly Hills.

The half-sister of Kim Kardashian did for the moment not expressed on his break and could well keep silence. In the columns of the magazine Vogueit explained his need for discretion. “For me, there are some things that are special and truly sacred as my friends and my relations, and I think that to get these things in the public sphere makes them much more complicated”confided it. “I am very young and I know that my love stories are not necessarily still very stable. It is for this reason that I don’t want too attract attention on it as long as I’m not sure that this is really serious”she added.

