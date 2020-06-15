Kenneth Branagh in Thor and the pressure exerted on the film MCU

It is hard to believe today, but in 2009, the cinematic world of Marvel was far from a sure thing. Iron man it had been a great success, but The incredible Hulk I had a house much warmer. Therefore, when playing the legend Kenneth Branagh has been hired to direct Thorit has been said that the importance of finding the right tone and the right cast was essential. Essentially, the future of the MCU to live or die, depending on the number of hearings related to the God of thunder.

Branagh sat down with us for an interview extended in the latest episode of Collider Connected in anticipation of the launch of its Disney movie + Artemis Fowland he recalled how Thor was important for the future of the MCU:

“There is No doubt that Thor was instrumental in the sound level after the success of the massive brilliant Man of Iron D. Favreau and Robert [Downey Jr.]and then, a little less successful in its terms, The Incredible Hulk. Thor has become essential for the type of bridge-tonal – with, literally, a bridge arc-en-ciel also – between the parties in relation to Earth and space-related and regarding the fantasy of the Marvel universe. There was, therefore, a kind of matrix conjunctiva that Thor of Asgard, the nine realms and all that it implies, could provide within this great movie universe of Marvel, that was very important, and which could not be done by the brilliant Captain America, because it was not the same material. Is the one who said: “there is a fantastic future?” “

Beyond this, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feigand and Co. also provided The Avengers and a story that depended on the tense relationship between Thor and Loki. Therefore, be assigned to these functions, he said Present to Branagh, it was the most important decision that the company to take:

“I’ll never forget the moment in which we have launched these two guys[[[[[[[[Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston]. It was like a kind of meditation or a kind of incantation … Kevin Present has had to walk a hundred times around the long oval table this Saturday morning, as I could not stop saying, “I think we should call them. “” Yes, I think we should call them. “… and I knew at what point this decision was very serious. Kevin said: “we’re never going to make the most important decision in this business of what happens in this room, on Saturday morning at 10: 30 in the morning, when you raise the phone to Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. It’s going to work or not. Good luck.’ “

Obviously, the decision proved to be correct, because Thor and Loki have become the favorite characters of fans, thanks to the performances of Hemsworth and Hiddleston. To be honest, I never thought of how Thor was important for the MCU – if this film had not worked, it would have been impossible to introduce Thanos or the Gems of the Infinite, or enter into really strange things, like guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor strange.

As to why Branagh has not returned for Thor: the Dark World, Thethe filmmaker said that he needed a “recharge” after having spent three years of his life to making the first film:

“The way things work, it was not a version of events where… sometimes with these stories I like to plan as trilogies, but it is much more difficult in this world to do the work because the risks are so high that you have to really see how the fact first. When the first has been completed, this has essentially been three great years of my life, but I had to recharge myself in another thing. He was too close to the glass in this, so never say never because it has changed my life and changed my career, and I am deeply grateful. I was not ready to move directly to another, but I like the idea … I would like to plan something that was in three parts, in terms of cinema. This has not yet occurred, but this may be the case. ”

Look at what Branagh had to say below:

