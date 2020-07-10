Kenneth Jay Lane, the jeweler who has made a fortune selling the fake

These “nice things” are mostly pieces inspired by the treasures of the high jewelry such as a stunning necklace Van Cleef & Arpels offered by Aristotle Onassis Jackie Kennedy-Onassis that Kenneth Jay Lane has been reproduced in mass with the agreement of the former first lady. In addition to a reproduction, the creator stands out mainly for its design to be extravagant.

The animals XL, sea stars, necklaces antique-inspired… the creations of KJL are in the image of his own life : frankly opulent. Its apartment in the Italian Renaissance style Palace, located in 23 Park Avenue, and saturated with gold furniture and paintings of the orientalists, was also an example of recent times. In 2018, eleven years after his death, Sotheby’s real Estate has sold for $ 3.2 million dollars this duplex located in a mansion built in 1891 by the architect Stanford White, a former property of the banker and the senator James H. Robb. Today, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus or Katy Perryin summary, all of the younger generation, in turn, are the accessories from the renowned designer, even if” with him, it is a part of the glamorous american who has disappeared “he said Reinaldo Herrera, husband of the designer Carolina Herrera and long-time friend.

In france, the jewelry of Kenneth Jay Lane are for sale in Ciro Burma – 14, rue de Castiglione 75001.